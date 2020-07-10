A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sucker-punching a 12-year-old boy in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on July 3.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cedric Moore turned himself in at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with second-degree felony assault and first-degree child endangerment, according to KSDK.

“A viral video captured the unprovoked attack on 12-year-old Ethan Hagler while he was dancing on a Main Street sidewalk Friday night with his dance instructor Michael Curry and another young boy,” the report said.

The video footage showed Hagler dancing near Curry and the other child when a black SUV pulled up behind them.

Moments later, the suspect got out of the car and approached Hagler, then appeared to hit him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Curry ran after the suspect, shouting, “Hey! No!” as he got back into the vehicle and sped away.

Following the incident, bystanders gathered around Hagler, who suffered a bloody nose and concussion.

“And all of a sudden I see him punch my kid and instantly, my first reaction is what? Why?” Curry recalled, adding that he saw two other people in the SUV.

“So I had to think about my child. He’s laying on the ground. And from there, it was a lot of people that came up to help, especially Shaker’s the bar downtown that we usually set up in front of,” he continued.

Prior to his arrest, the Cape Girardeau Police Department said in a Facebook post that it understood the public’s desire to see Moore charged with a hate crime:

“In accordance with state statutes, this charge would only apply if the assault was categorized to a lesser degree, which would not be in the best interest of seeking true justice for the victim,” the post read.

Moore’s bond was set at $50,000, according to KSDK.

The report noted:

Moore has previously pleaded guilty to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and driving while under the influence. He was sentenced to probation for domestic assault in April 2019, and the mother of his child was granted an order of protection against him, also in 2019.

Later, Curry said there had been a massive outpour of support for Hagler following the incident.