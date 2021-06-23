President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Tuesday that it will launch “firearms trafficking strike forces” in the Democrat-controlled cities of Chicago, D.C., L.A., New York, and San Francisco.

The Washington Examiner noted the DOJ said the strike forces will launch “within 30 days.”

In a DOJ statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said:

Working with our local partners to tackle violent crime is one of the Justice Department’s most important responsibilities. Today, the department is taking another concrete step to address violent crime and illegal firearms trafficking. Our firearms trafficking strike forces will investigate and disrupt the networks that channel crime guns into our communities with tragic consequences. This effort reflects our shared commitment to keep communities safe.

The five Democrat-controlled cities in which strike forces will launch are also five with some of the most stringent gun control in the U.S. Collectively, they have all the gun control the Democrats are pushing at the federal level, which they present as a way to keep Americans safe.

For example, Los Angeles, like all of California, has a red flag law, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, firearm registration requirements, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, and more.

New York City, like all of New York, has an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, firearm registration requirements, and more.

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has a red flag law, a 72-hour wait on gun purchases, and a requirement that would-be gun buyers first obtain a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card.

The process to acquire a FOID care requires the applicant to be photographed and undergo a background check.

Moreover, Cook County, the county in which Chicago is located, has an “assault weapons” ban.

