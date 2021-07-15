Steelers’ Dwayne Haskins Wife Arrested After Allegedly Knocking Out His Tooth

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins sustained multiple facial injuries stemming from an alleged assault by his wife at a Las Vegas hotels earlier this month.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, has been charged with felony battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm.

The alleged assault occurred on July 3 at The Cosmopolitan Hotel.

According to Pro Football Talk via 8 News Now in Las Vegas:

Gondrezick-Haskins allegedly punched Haskins in the face with police finding part of a tooth in the hotel room after the incident. It described Haskins’ injuries as “substantial in nature,” including a split lip and a missing tooth. He would be taken to a hospital due to his facial injuries.

Haskins is entering his third NFL season and first with Pittsburgh after being released by Washington late last year.