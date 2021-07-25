GRAPHIC VIDEO: Teen Mob Beats Up Off-Duty NYC Firefighter

Video shows the moment a mob of teenagers attacked an off-duty New York City firefighter in Queens, the New York Post reported Saturday.

The 44-year-old victim said he was walking his Labradoodle in Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Friday when the incident occurred.

“There were at least 100 kids … I was walking my dog. They just picked me out and approached me,” the victim told the Post.

Disturbing video captures teen mob beat up NYC man out walking his dog https://t.co/0uuvshwIlG pic.twitter.com/FxJrdkwGV5 — New York Post (@nypost) July 24, 2021

“One kid took his shirt off and said, ‘it’s Fight Night!’ He said he was 19 and said, ‘I could fight you.’ Everyone took their cell phones out. There were cell phones everywhere,” he continued.

“They all came at me…A kid came up behind me and hit me in the back of the head with a bottle and I let go of the dog,” the man added.

The outlet obtained video footage showing the moment the group surrounded him while his dog barked.

“Give him a shot! Give him a shot! Give him a shot!” one person repeatedly said, according to the video.

The victim said the group “didn’t care at all,” and “The kids were going crazy. They were as high as a kite. I got hit, turned around, that’s when the kids started coming at me …. Then I was on the floor, holding one kid and an ambulance pulled up. They were waiting by the park … If they weren’t there I would have been in much worse condition.”

The father of three children told the Post he was a “little lumped up” but “What are you going to do? Thank God I’m still here. It could have been worse.”

Police confirmed to the outlet the victim was hit in the head with a glass bottle near 75th Street and Juniper Boulevard North but no arrests were made. The dog was not hurt during the incident.