WATCH: Police Arrest Woman Accused of Shoving Five-Year-Old in Trunk

The Pueblo Police Department arrested a woman accused of trying to put her child in the trunk of her vehicle in Colorado.

Authorities said 33-year-old Chelsea-Rae Trujillo was allegedly spotted attempting to put her five-year-old son in her trunk outside a business located in the 1900 block of N. Norwood Ave., KRDO reported Thursday.

A witness captured video footage of the incident and police shared it with the outlet.

In the clip, a woman was seen leaning over the trunk of her car while a child was heard screaming. The woman yelled something before shutting the lid.

The person behind the camera then confronted the woman and told her she could not put the child in the trunk.

Pueblo Police detailed the initial events in a news release on Thursday: