The mom of alleged Chicago police officer Ella French’s killer was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to breach security to see her son.

NBC 5 noted 21-year-old Emonte Morgan, the alleged cop killer, is a patient at Advocate Christ Medical Center receiving treatment for wounds he received when an officer returned fire Saturday night.

Police noted Morgan’s mother, 41-year-old Evalena Flores, ended up “causing a disturbance” while allegedly to trying push through security at the hospital.

Police explained: “Flores’s attempt was thwarted by the actions of two Chicago Police Officers and Christ Hospital Public Safety Officers who were on scene. As Flores attempted to push her way past the Officer’s she kicked a Christ Hospital Public Safety Officer in the groin. Flores continued to resist efforts to take her into custody while demanding to her son.”

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that “detectives sought felony charges…[against Flores] but the Cook County state’s attorney’s office instead filed misdemeanor charges of battery, resisting a peace officer and criminal trespass.”

Flores’ attempt to reach her son occurred just hours before a judge denied him bail.

