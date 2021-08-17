A 70-year-old woman was ambushed and shot dead Monday morning while sitting in her car outside a grocery store in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC 5 reports that Yvonne Ruzich was parked outside Baltimore Food and Liquors just before 4:30 a.m., waiting for the store to open, when two armed men approached and at least one of them opened fire.

Ruzich was shot once in the first flurry of gunfire. She drove away, but crashed into a street sign just down the street. The gunmen closed on her again and fired more rounds, hitting her with more bullets.

Seventy-year-old Ruzich died later in a hospital.

ABC 7 spoke with Ruzich’s daughter Karla following the fatal attack. Karla said, “She was the opposite of that evil that took her. She was my mom and had a piece of so many other people. People who come in for their morning coffee knew my mom.”

Police are searching for two suspects.

Breitbart News pointed out that six and seven-year-old sisters were among the at least 45 people shot over the weekend in Chicago. The six-year-old survived the attack but the seven-year-old did not.

They were shot Sunday afternoon.

