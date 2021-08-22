Over 40 Shot Friday into Saturday Night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Over 40 people were shot, seven of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported at least 41 people had been shot by 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, with seven of those individuals succumbing to their wounds.

ABC 7 / Sun-Times noted that the early weekend violence included three people shot, one fatally, at a gas station “in the 5100-block of West Madison Street.”

About 20 people were standing outside the gas station just before 3 a.m. on Saturday when someone in a black Dodge vehicle opened fire. A 52-year-old man and two women, aged 64 and 24, were shot. The elder woman died from her wounds; the man is in critical condition, as is the 24-year-old woman.

Breitbart News explained that 12 people were shot in Lightfoot’s Chicago on Thursday and 16 on Wednesday. Six people were shot and killed on Monday alone, and those six included a 70-year-old grandmother and a 26-year-old mother of two.

Over 50 people were shot in Chicago last weekend, 45 of them on Friday, August 13, 2021, into the morning of Sunday, August 15, 2021, alone.

