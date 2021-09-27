“Dog the Bounty Hunter” deemed it a “shame” Brian Laundrie’s mom, Roberta Laundrie, apparently dialed 911 on Saturday instead of speaking to him when he knocked on their door.

Audio surfaced Monday indicating Laundrie’s parents called 911 in order to report television star Duane “Dog” Chapman at their home in North Port, Florida, according to Fox 13.

“The female, Roberta… called in on 911,” a dispatcher was heard stating on the recording, and said the caller “referenced a situation with the male.”

Authorities were in the area when Roberta Laundrie called, and Chapman told Fox News he talked with North Port police officers before he went to their home.

“It’s a shame they wouldn’t speak with us,” he commented. “The police said we were welcome to knock on the door so we did. I wanted to tell the Laundries that our goal is to find Brian and bring him in alive.”

The Twitter profile called NEWS shared the audio recording in question:

A police spokesman confirmed the phone call and explained the department dealt with it as it would any other kind of report, the Fox 13 article said.

“We’ve been called to the house numerous times for all sorts of issues: media, protesters, celebrity searchers,” North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor stated. “It’s not something normal. If the family calls and is concerned, we will respond like we would for anyone.”

Chapman recently joined the search for Brian Laundrie, vowing to find the boyfriend of deceased Gabby Petito before his 24th birthday in November.

On Saturday, he was seen knocking on the door of the North Port home where Petito and Laundrie had lived with his parents.

The body found recently near a Wyoming national park belonged to Petito, the young woman who disappeared amid a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, the Teton County coroner confirmed Tuesday.

“Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said the initial determination of Petito’s body is that her death was a homicide. Final autopsy results have not yet been released,” according to Breitbart News.

Laundrie was previously named a person of interest in the investigation.

Authorities said Petito was not with Laundrie when he returned home to Florida on September 1.

Chapman told reporters over the weekend he traveled to the family’s home initially because he believed in giving people second chances.

“And the dad can still reach out to me, through social media,” he noted. “Let’s get the kid captured alive. Alive.”