A South Carolina elementary school teacher has been accused of allegedly keeping weed edibles in her student reward box, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

Twenty-seven-year-old Victoria Farish Weiss was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, WYFF reported Friday.

“We became involved in this case Sept. 23 after we received word a Rocky Creek Elementary School student picked a pack of marijuana edibles out of a box full of candy Weiss used to reward students,” Koon explained. “Detectives confirmed during interviews that Weiss took the pack of edibles from the student and told him to pick something else from the box. The student went back to the box and happened to grab another pack of edibles,” he continued. However, no students consumed the edibles, according to Koon. The sheriff’s office detailed the case in a Facebook post along with a picture of Weiss: Sheriff: Teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize boxLEXINGTON, S.C. – A Lexington County elementary school… Posted by Lexington County Sheriff's Department on Friday, October 15, 2021

Following a search of the woman’s home, investigators reportedly found packs similar to those the student picked from the box.

As of Wednesday, Weiss was no longer employed with the Lexington School District One, district officials said.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” Superintendent Greg Little stated.

“It is unacceptable for a staff member to potentially threaten the wellbeing of a child. We will continue to work to ensure all of our children have a safe environment to learn and grow. Rocky Creek Elementary has a sterling reputation which will not be tarnished by the actions of one person,” he continued.

Koon explained the edibles were cannabis-based food in the form of candy.

“They’re often packaged in wrappers and bags with logos and colors that look similar to traditional candy brands. While they are available in other states and online, they’re illegal in South Carolina,” Koon said.

Weiss turned herself in to authorities on Friday and is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.