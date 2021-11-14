Officials: Five Violent Inmates Who Escaped GA Facility May Be Armed

Authorities issued a statewide alert for five inmates who escaped from the Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center in Georgia on Friday.

“A Blue Alert, Georgia’s emergency alert issued by local law enforcement to speed the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers and to aid in the location of missing law enforcement officers, has been issued,” Fox 5 reported Saturday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) shared photos of Tyree Williams, Tyres Montan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and Dennis Penix Jr. whom investigators explained were able to leave the facility at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Friday.

The subjects have violent criminal histories, two of them are charged with murder, and the group was in possession of two Tasers, the agency said, adding, “If Encountered Do Not Approach — Call 911”:

🚨 Pulaski Blue Alert 🚨 If you see them, call 911. Posted by Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Saturday, November 13, 2021

“The inmates were supposed to be in lockdown. One of two jailers working was in a cell talking to an inmate when another inmate attacked the guard. The sheriff said the inmates told the jailer they were going to kill her, then took her car keys and attacked the other jailer on duty,” the Fox report said.

However, the jailers were not hurt during the incident.

Officials believe the subjects could be driving a 2015 Kia Sedona with a Georgia license plate reading CMP8628.

“Williams was charged with felony murder and home invasion for allegedly shooting a man in July 2020. Penix was accused of killing two men in 2017 in a drug deal gone bad. Pooler was accused of child cruelty, Jackson was charged in car break-ins, and Lewis Evans was accused of obstructing an officer,” the Fox article said.

Authorities do not know where the subjects are going.

Citizens with information regarding their whereabouts were asked to call 911, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 478-783-1212, or contact the Hawkinsville Crimestoppers at 478-783-9255.