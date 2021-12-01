Detroit Archbishop ‘Heartbroken’ over Oxford High School Shooting

Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron expressed his sorrow over Tuesday’s shooting at a local high school that left four dead and seven more injured.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the horrific tragedy at Oxford High School,” the archbishop wrote on Twitter. “On behalf of the clergy, religious, and faithful of the Archdiocese of Detroit, I offer heartfelt prayers for the victims, their families, and all those affected in our community.”

“May Our Blessed Mother wrap all those wounded — physically, emotionally, or spiritually — in her loving mantle and offer them consolation in the difficult days ahead,” he added in a separate tweet.

The alleged shooter was a 15-year-old sophomore at Michigan’s Oxford High School who opened fire Tuesday afternoon with a semi-automatic handgun, reportedly purchased by his father on Black Friday.

The four casualties were all high school students: Justin Shilling, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hanna St. Juliana, 14; and Madisyn Baldwin, 17.

The suspect, who is now in police custody, allegedly posted a countdown on Instagram just hours before the shooting: “Now I become death — destroyer of worlds — see you tomorrow Oxford.”

Andy Arena, a former FBI special agent, said the incident was unprecedented in his experience.

“Having grown up in this area, worked here for many years in law enforcement, and I can’t remember anything on this level,” Arena said.

“The next few days are going to be key to see what caused this individual to do this,” he said. “Was this a random act, or was there a specific reason he went after these individuals — usually there is — usually in hindsight, they went after a (certain person).”

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the suspect had been active on social media, where he posted pictures of the gun used in the attack.

“He had been shooting with it and posted pictures of a target and the weapon,” Bouchard said. “That’s all part of what’s being looked at. We’re going to do a deep dive on the social media and all the activities of this young man.”

