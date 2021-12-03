Columbia Student Killed, Tourist Wounded in Manhattan Stabbing Spree

A suspected gang member allegedly killed a 30-year-old Columbia University Ph.D. student and wounded a tourist in a Manhattan stabbing spree Thursday night.

Police say 25-year-old Vincent Pinkney, a suspected member of the “Everbody Killas” gang, stabbed Columbia Ph.D. student Davide Giri in the stomach in upper Manhattan’s Morningside Park, Pix 11 reports. Police responded to a 911 call regarding the stabbing near West 123rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue just before 11:00 p.m. Giri was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The knifeman allegedly carried out another stabbing in Morningside Park moments later. Authorities say the suspect stabbed a 27-year-old Italian tourist in the torso, according to ABC 7. The tourist was spending his first day in the Big Apple.

The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, per ABC 7, and was in stable condition early Friday morning, Pix 11 reports.

The victim provided authorities with a description of the suspect, who was finally arrested in Central Park while he was allegedly threatening yet another person with a knife, per NBC New York.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, and authorities recovered a large kitchen knife, Pix 11 reports. The alleged knifeman was on parole from a 2013 gang assault and has a suspected affiliation with the gang “Everybody Killas.”

Top class defender. Born in the Catenaccio Years, your left-foot and slide tackles made wonders. 💚❤️ RIP our friend Davide 💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/WEQaya3nKO — NY INTERNATIONAL FC (@NYIntFC) December 3, 2021

In addition to gang assault, the suspect has been previously charged with conspiracy and assault with intent to cause physical injury, according to NBC New York.

No charges were filed as of early Friday morning, and police cannot point to a clear motive for the attacks, according to Pix 11.

Columbia University sent a letter to engineering students following the attacks and death of Giri, NBC New York reports.

“When we lose a member of our community, we are all affected,” the letter reads in part. “Regardless of whether you are near or far from campus, please remember that Columbia resources are always available to provide you or your friends with support.”

“It is especially important at terrible times like these that we all reach out to each other,” the letter continued.

The incident comes two years after Barnard College student Tessa Majors was stabbed to death during a robbery near Morningside Park. In September, Breitbart News reported that 16-year-old Luchiano Lewis pleaded guilty in Manhattan Supreme Court to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery of Tessa Majors as part of a cooperation agreement.