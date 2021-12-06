WATCH: Students Evacuate Palisades High; Potential Threat Investigated at Santa Monica High

LOS ANGELES, California — Students evacuated Palisades Charter High School in Pacific Palisades, California, on Monday, just as police investigated a separate, potential threat on social media to neighboring Santa Monica High School.
Social media posts on NextDoor and Twitter alerted neighbors to the evacuation at “Pali High,” which saw students filing out in mid-morning. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and local Palisades Patrol officers were reportedly on the scene.
Police Activity #PacificPalisades Palisades High School. LAPD, Palisades Patrol, School Police on scene. Expires. 11:30am C1
— Gates Security Alerts (@GatesAlerts) December 6, 2021
Students filing out of Pali High in Pacific Palisades, CA#palihigh #safetythreat #EnoughIsEnough #nomoreNRA #GunControl pic.twitter.com/AVoezK6j7g
— Éva Milan Engel (@evamilanengel) December 6, 2021
The evacuation was reportedly caused by a threat on social media. Some students evacuated and chose not to return to school; classes reportedly resumed, however, after the the threat was investigated and no danger was found.
Update: School is in session and open, many students have chosen to leave campus.
— Gates Security Alerts (@GatesAlerts) December 6, 2021
In neighboring Santa Monica, a student was removed from the local high school due to concern about a Snapchat photo.
Patch.com reported:
A “threatening photo” posted by a Santa Monica High School student on Snapchat prompted a police and school district investigation Monday morning, according to Samohi Principal Antonio Shelton.
The school became aware of the post at 7 a.m. Monday, Shelton said. School security removed the student involved from campus Monday morning and the school remained in session as of 10:25 a.m. Monday, Shelton said.
Tensions have been high since the mass shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Michigan, last week; the student who carried out the shooting reportedly drew a disturbing image depicting gun violence the day before that was flagged by teachers, and rumors had apparently circulated that the school was in danger on the day of the shooting.
