WATCH: Students Evacuate Palisades High; Potential Threat Investigated at Santa Monica High

LOS ANGELES, California — Students evacuated Palisades Charter High School in Pacific Palisades, California, on Monday, just as police investigated a separate, potential threat on social media to neighboring Santa Monica High School.

Social media posts on NextDoor and Twitter alerted neighbors to the evacuation at “Pali High,” which saw students filing out in mid-morning. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and local Palisades Patrol officers were reportedly on the scene.

Police Activity #PacificPalisades Palisades High School. LAPD, Palisades Patrol, School Police on scene. Expires. 11:30am C1 — Gates Security Alerts (@GatesAlerts) December 6, 2021

The evacuation was reportedly caused by a threat on social media. Some students evacuated and chose not to return to school; classes reportedly resumed, however, after the the threat was investigated and no danger was found.

Update: School is in session and open, many students have chosen to leave campus. — Gates Security Alerts (@GatesAlerts) December 6, 2021

In neighboring Santa Monica, a student was removed from the local high school due to concern about a Snapchat photo.

Patch.com reported:

A “threatening photo” posted by a Santa Monica High School student on Snapchat prompted a police and school district investigation Monday morning, according to Samohi Principal Antonio Shelton.