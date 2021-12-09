The Houston Police Department’s (HPD) Robbery Division says it is searching for a suspect who shot a gas station clerk in the face during an attempted robbery Monday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the 8600 block of Memorial Drive in Houston, according to a Facebook release from the HPD’s Robbery Division.

WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO

Police say the clerk had just walked back into the gas station after moving his vehicle when the suspect arrived in a two-door black Mercedes Benz, ABC 13 reports.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect casually walking to the counter, where the clerk greets him. The HPD’s release states the suspect then “pulled out a handgun and without saying anything, shot the clerk in the face and his right hand.”

“That’s the shocking thing, he doesn’t even demand anything,” HPD’s Lt. Pavel told KHOU. “He just goes right up to him, and shoots him right in the head. It’s crazy. I just can’t believe it.”

The footage shows the suspect sliding over the counter and striking the clerk multiple times before he turns his attention to the cash register. The suspect was unable to open the register, according to police.

Police say the worker exited the store and flagged down help from a passing driver, who reported the incident to authorities, ABC 13 reports.

“The store clerk was transported to the hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive,” the HPD wrote in its release. The victim’s family told KHOU that he remains in critical condition with a bullet stuck in his neck.

The suspect fled the scene in his black two-door Mercedes-Benz and remains on the loose. Police describe him as a 25- to 35-year-old heavy-set black male between 5’7 – 6’1 and weighing between 230 to 280 pounds. He was wearing tan pants and a black jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477). “Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000,” the release states.