VIDEO: Man Arrested in Alleged Kidnapping Caught on Doorbell Camera

A suspect was arrested and charged in a Charlotte, North Carolina, kidnapping recorded on a doorbell camera Wednesday.

Thirty-two-year-old Louis Lamontrez Meadows and the alleged victim, who was not identified, were found Thursday, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) said, according to WCNC.

WATCH LIVE: A video doorbell was recording as the victim was pulled from their home and toward an awaiting car. CMPD is discussing the case now. Posted by WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Authorities took the female victim to a safe place. Officials eventually determined Meadows and the victim knew one another and believe the incident was a domestic violence issue.

Detectives have charged 32-year-old Louis Meadows for his involvement in this incident. The victim has also been identified and since transported to a safe location. It has been determined that this incident involved domestic violence. Full Release: https://t.co/x0BeChlHwq — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 16, 2021

In a social media post on Wednesday, CMPD shared the Ring doorbell video of the incident showing a woman running to a home and banging on the door while an individual approached from behind:

Homicide detectives are asking for any information that may lead to identifying or locating either party in this violent incident. A silver Honda Fit is believed to be the suspect vehicle. Detectives believe the victim sustained injuries demanding immediate medical attention. pic.twitter.com/pOsYJbq0yC — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 15, 2021

The individual appeared to grab the woman, throw her on the ground, and allegedly hit her several times before dragging her away from the house.

“Meadows, who also had outstanding arrest warrants on other charges, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female,” the WCNC report said, adding he was supposed to appear in court on Friday.

Officials credited information from the North Carolina Department of Transportation and help from the community for being able to identify and find Meadows and the apparent victim.

Police asked the community for tips on Wednesday once a homeowner found the video on the Ring camera.