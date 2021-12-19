VIDEO: Crime Increases in Mayfield, Kentucky, After Devastating Tornado

A week following the tornado disaster in Kentucky, residents are getting back on their feet. However, other kinds of problems have also surfaced.

Several individuals were arrested Friday for allegedly stealing storm damaged vehicles, copper, and additional items from devastated Mayfield, which was one of areas hardest hit, Fox Weather reported Saturday.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said crystal methamphetamine and more than $120,000 were seized and the suspects were arrested at the intersection of US45S and Pritchett Road with the property.

The office detailed the incident in a social media post on Saturday:

They were also towing several vehicles that were owned by tornado victims that have been displaced by the tornado, in the hospital, and/or deceased. Statements from some of the suspects contradicted each other as to having permission from the homeowners. Some of the claims made by suspects were disproven after sheriff’s deputies were able to find and question the homeowners of where property was taken. December 18, 2021Subject: Five suspects arrested in storm ravaged neighborhood.On Friday afternoon, Graves Sheriff’s… Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, December 18, 2021

Trooper Sarah Burgess of the Kentucky State Police explained it was among the more significant looting incidents officials saw once the EF-4 tornado cut a path through Mayfield.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, along with the Princeton Police Department, reported the arrest of four men from Michigan Thursday in the alleged stealing of property from damaged homes and cars in Princeton, Kentucky.

“Looting and theft will not be tolerated,” Cameron wrote in a social media post on Friday:

Looting and theft will not be tolerated. Our office has spoken with Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden and Graves County… Posted by Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Friday, December 17, 2021

“Yes, we are down; yes, we are hurting; but we are not defeated and we are not broken. Together, we will dig out; together, we will clean up; and together, we will rebuild both structures and lives,” Gov. Andy Beshear commented.

The governor also said the death toll after the severe weather was at 78, according to the Fox report.

“Two new deaths have been confirmed, one in Lyon County and one in Warren County. All missing people have been accounted,” the article read.

In addition, Bowling Green police arrested two men on suspicion of taking items from a tornado-damaged residence in the Kentucky city, according to reports.