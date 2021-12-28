An 85-year-old woman was pulled from an elevator and apparently robbed during a Bronx purse snatching on Sunday, ABC 7 reported.

Authorities are hoping surveillance footage of what happened will result in an arrest.

The incident occurred a few minutes after 3:00 p.m. at an apartment building in the area of East 149th Street and Morris Avenue located in Mott Haven.

“The victim was in the elevator with the assailant, who first exited and looked around the floor before returning and grabbing the woman’s purse,” the outlet said.

In the NYPD Crime Stoppers video, the suspect, wearing a blue vest, appeared to drag the woman out of the elevator and down the hallway.

When the suspect rounded the corner, the elderly woman slammed into the wall and fell on the floor as the individual fled.

The victim complained of hip pain and was eventually transported to Lincoln Hospital.

Authorities found her purse but a wallet was still missing.

Citizens with information pertaining to the incident were asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish speakers, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Meanwhile, Democrat mayors were being criticized because of their responses to increasing crime in cities such as New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia, Fox News reported December 14:

The U.S. murder rate rose 30% between 2019 and 2020, according to FBI data – the largest annual increase on record, with Chicago topping the list. At least 12 major cities, including New York, have already set historical murder records in 2021. Robberies and assaults are also on the rise, and retailers in major cities across the country are reporting an uptick in organized smash-and-grab crimes during the busy holiday shopping season.

Most recently, four attacks were reported in different locations of the New York City subway on Sunday, according to ABC 7:

“It’s always something happening. I’m not really surprised,” one woman told the outlet.