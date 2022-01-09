The mother and two siblings of a North Chicago child were charged with the six-year-old’s death once his body was found in Gary, Indiana, officials said Saturday.

Damari Perry was reported missing Wednesday and police issued an alert regarding his disappearance, according to NBC Chicago.

Police said family initially told officers Damari and his 16-year-old sister were taken to a party in Skokie by a man and woman on Tuesday, the outlet continued:

Damari’s sister reported that she had several drinks at the party and fell asleep, authorities said. When she awoke, the young boy and man were no longer at the residence, police were told. But the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office said the story was “completely false.” After evidence contradicted the family’s story, investigators turned their focus to the boy’s home in North Chicago, according to a news release from the state’s attorney’s office. Information from witnesses led to the discovery of Damari’s body near an abandoned home in Gary, prosecutors stated.

In a news release shared on social media, the North Chicago Police Department said the Lake County, Indiana Coroner’s Office retained custody of the body, adding an autopsy would be performed soon:

The child’s mother, 38-year-old Jannie Perry, was charged with first degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death, and obstructing justice, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office said.

In addition, two of the boy’s siblings were accused of concealing a body.

“Jeremiah R. Perry, 20, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily hard [sic] to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice,” the NBC report said.

A juvenile sibling is facing charges in Lake County’s Juvenile Court, officials said, and the three suspects were placed in custody on Friday.

The suspects reportedly appeared in court Sunday regarding a bond hearing. More charges may be filed after the autopsy and as the investigation moves forward, officials said.