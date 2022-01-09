Authorities recently identified a woman whose body was discovered in D.C. last year, noting she could be connected to the alleged “shopping cart killer,” named Anthony Robinson.

Officials identified her as Sonya Champ, who was found in the 200 block of F Street NE in early September in a shopping cart by a passerby, WJLA reported Saturday. “That person called 911 and the first responders pronounced Champ dead at 12:15 p.m,” the outlet said. Meanwhile, Virginia’s Fairfax County Police Department confirmed it recently learned of the woman’s death. The identification happened a day after Fairfax County Police announced Friday two additional women, who were also the shopping cart killer’s possible victims, had been identified.

During a press conference Friday, Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis confirmed the remains of the two women located in Alexandria were identified as Cheyenne Brown, 29, of D.C., and Stephanie Harrison, 48, of Redding, California.

Their remains were discovered on Route 1 in December.

Watch as Chief Kevin Davis and Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Chief, Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics Bureau provide an update to the community on the Shopping Cart Killer and the positive identification of the two victims found in a container on Dec. 15. Posted by Fairfax County Police Department on Friday, January 7, 2022

Authorities explained Robinson found victims on dating websites, such as Plenty of Fish and Tagged, later meeting them at area motels. Davis noted Robinson allegedly inflicted trauma on them, then took their lives.

HPD has received numerous requests for mug shots from the arrest of Anthony Robinson on November 23, 2021. At this time,… Posted by Harrisonburg Police Department on Friday, December 17, 2021

“He transported the bodies of [the Harrisonburg] women in a shopping cart,” Davis commented on Friday. “We believe he transported at least one of our Fairfax County victims in a shopping cart as well.”

Robinson remains the primary and sole suspect in the murders. He is in the Rockingham County Adult Detention Center and was charged in the murder of two additional women.

“It’s bad enough you started with one, but to continue to do this, like, you’re a freaking monster,” Nicadra Brown, Cheyenne Brown’s mother said:

“You can’t have any remorse in your body for the stuff that you’re doing, for you to continue to do it over and over now possibly a fifth time,” she added.