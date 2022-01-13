Authorities determined six-year-old Damari Perry died due to hypothermia and was discovered deceased and naked in a trash bag, an autopsy report stated.

“According to the report, Dr. Zhou Wang indicated that Perry had partially frozen internal organs and was found ‘partially charred.’ Wang said the charring was determined to be post-mortem and cause of death was hypothermia,” WGN 9 reported Tuesday.

His body was found by FBI agents Friday in an alleyway between Harrison and Van Buren, in Gary, Indiana.

According to prosecutors, the child’s mother and two of his siblings allegedly killed him on his birthday, December 30, at an abandoned Gary house once they created a plan to punish him for something he reportedly did the previous day.

“He was placed into a cold shower for an extended period of time, held there by family members at the direction of the mother,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart explained.

“We believe the mother may have been involved also, and at some point, he became unresponsive, vomited and died,” he added.

Jannie Perry is accused of murdering her 6-year-old son Damari Perry. She’s currently behind bars and her bond is set at $5-million. Posted by Tia Ewing on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

The boy’s mother, Jannie Perry, was arrested for first-degree murder, along with additional charges. The woman was transported to the hospital after complaining of illness and will be taken to bond court following a medical discharge.

The WGN 9 article continued:

Damari’s 20-year-old brother, Jeremiah, is charged with aggravated battery, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice. He is being held on a $3 million bond. A juvenile sibling of Damari’s also faces a charge in connection to his homicide and is in custody. Authorities said one of his family members made a false missing person’s report last week, days after Damari had already died.

DCFS officials reportedly visited the family one time last year and also in 2014.

“I only had a little time to spend with my baby, man. I wish that I had more, basically. I just wish he was still here,” Dalvin Driver, Damari’s father, said.