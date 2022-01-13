Surveillance footage caught the moment a potentially homeless New York City man allegedly mugged a Good Samaritan after the dogooder gave him his coat.

The alleged incident occurred Wednesday morning on East 41st Street in Manhattan just before 8:30 a.m., according to WABC.

Video of the incident obtained by NBC New York shows the victim, identified as Sang Park sliding his jacket off of his arm as he approaches the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Xavier Israel. The victim then appears to place his coat over Israel, who was lying on the ground.

“He’s very cold. He’s sleeping in the street,” Park said, per NBC New York. “I take my jacket and put [it] on him.”

The video allegedly shows Israel jumping to his feet and pushing Park to the ground before sifting through his pocket. The victim appears to attempt to retrieve his wallet, prompting the suspect to apparently punch him and knock him to the ground again before running off.

Sources told NBC New York that Israel is originally from Ohio, and it is unclear if he is homeless or far from home.

Witnesses informed officers that the suspect filled his pockets with cash, sources told the Post.

Israel was apprehended on West 41st street shortly after the incident, and police allegedly recovered $1,500 from him, sources told the Post.

Park refused medical assistance at the scene, per Post sources.

Israel faces charges including “robbery, grand larceny, assault, menacing, disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal possession of stolen property,” WABC reports.

The incident marks the second time this week Israel allegedly assaulted a Good Samaritan attempting to help him, according to the outlet.

He is accused of punching a woman in the face on the Upper East Side on January 8 after she offered him her help.

On January 2, he allegedly assaulted a male and a female victim, both 18, who were sitting in Central Park, the New York Post reports. A source told the outlet he was charged in that incident as well.