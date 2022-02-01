Soros-backed George Gascón Ensures ‘Juvenile’ Sex Offender Doesn’t Have to Register

Convicted sex offender Hannah Tubbs, 26, will not have to register as a sex offender — thanks to a decision by George Soros-backed Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón to prosecute Tubbs as a juvenile rather than as an adult.

As Breitbart News reported Tuesday:

Tubbs, a transgender female, admitted choking and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old in a bathroom stall at a restaurant in 2014, a crime that shocked L.A. at the time and was not solved until DNA evidence turned up in Tubbs’s later criminal trials. The transgender male-to-female Tubbs was linked to the crime in 2019. As Breitbart News reported last month, Gascón triggered outrage by prosecuting Tubbs as a juvenile because the crime occurred just before Tubbs’s 18th birthday. Gascón explained that he was honoring a campaign promise not to prosecute juveniles as adults. He won in 2020 with the aid of millions of dollars from Soros, and endorsements from Democrats up and down the state, including L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who switched his loyalty from incumbent D.A. Jackie Lacey, the first black woman to serve in the D.A. position. Prosecutors assigned to the case nevertheless argued in juvenile court that the judge should transfer Tubbs to an adult jail. (Many rank-and-file prosecutors oppose Gascón’s policies and have sued him over some of his radical “reform” policies.)

The judge declined to transfer Tubbs to an adult jail and handed down a sentence of two years in juvenile detention.

Local ABC News affiliate KABC-7 added: “Since the case remained in juvenile court, Tubbs will not be required to register as a sex offender. Tubbs could have been sentenced to almost a decade in prison if she was tried and convicted as an adult.”

Fox News noted: “Tubbs has previously been arrested for battery, drug possession and probation violations in Idaho and Washington.”

The L.A. County registrar recently approved a new recall petition for Gascón, after a first attempt fell short last year.

