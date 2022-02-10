Police: Man Stabs Teenager on NYC Train When She Ignored Question

Police say a teenager was stabbed in the arm while riding an Upper Manhattan train in New York City Thursday, apparently because she refused to answer a man who asked her what time it was.

“The 19-year-old victim was on a No. 1 train at 181st Street in Washington Heights around 12:30 a.m. with her boyfriend, when a man approached and asked both of them for the time,” law enforcement told the New York Post.

The individual seemed to give up, turning away when, after he had asked several times, the teenager and her companion did not reply. But then he did an about-face and slashed the girl’s arm, according to the officers.

The young woman was transported to a local hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

According to officers, the suspect got off the train on 168th Street.

The stabbing on the train happened amid a surge in crime reported by almost every police precinct in the city; in five of those precincts crimes have doubled, the Post reported on Tuesday.

“No neighborhood is safe,” a Brooklyn officer told the Post. “At this rate, we will lose the city by St. Patrick’s Day.”

Three more stabbings were reported in the same area of New York throughout Thursday night.

During a recent interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said morale among officers was low. “It’s challenging to have someone commit a crime repeatedly, and you see them out on the next day, carry a gun, then they’re out the next day. That impacts your morale,” he said.

In addition, President Joe Biden’s plan to use taxpayer money to address the crime wave hitting the city is not the answer, former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly explained Sunday.

“It’s not an issue of money, it’s an issue of morale, an issue of the restraints and the restrictions that have been put on cops after the George Floyd killing,” Kelly stated during a Fox News Live report.