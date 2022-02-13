VIDEO: FBI Hunting Suspect Wanted for 11 Bank Robberies Across Multiple States

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are searching for a suspect wanted for at least 11 bank robberies across several states, 4029 News reported Saturday.

The incidents happened in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Vermont, on Route 91, the outlet said.

“He’s robbed 11 banks via note, has threatened a weapon in many of them, and tried to gain access to a vault in many of the robberies,” explained Christian Fierabend, who is an FBI Boston supervisory special agent.

Authorities noted the suspect was considered armed and dangerous, and in a social media post-Thursday, FBI Boston said the agency was offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information resulting in the person’s arrest:

Can you help the #FBI identify the Route 91 Bandit, wanted for 11 bank robberies in MA, NH, CT, and VT? He's considered armed & dangerous. We're offering a reward of up to $10K for information leading to his arrest. 857-386-2000 or https://t.co/48YS0b0hkh. https://t.co/85WyrrSPku pic.twitter.com/p2gUEhj9PH — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) February 10, 2022

The agency also shared a video of the “Route 91 Bandit” entering what appeared to be a credit union and wearing a black hoodie with the words “Post University” on the front in white letters.

The man walked across the lobby, then approached someone at a small table and showed the person a note. Moments later, an individual in an orange shirt appeared to hand the suspect something he placed inside a manila envelope before leaving the building:

Please watch & share this video of the Rt. 91 Bandit, wanted for 11 bank robberies in MA, NH, CT, and VT, and contact the #FBI if you know who he is. Up to $10K reward for info leading to his capture and conviction. 857-386-2000 or https://t.co/48YS0b0hkh. https://t.co/WbUnefMemm — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) February 10, 2022

“Well, he’s definitely familiar with the area and the route at least. It could be region based. We’re not really sure where he may reside,” Fieraband commented.

The suspect was described as being between five feet, six inches and five feet, eight inches in height, with blue eyes and light hair, WCVB reported.

“In the interest of public safety, we’re asking anyone with information about this individual to contact us immediately. We need to put a stop to this man’s crime spree before someone gets hurt,” explained Joseph R. Bonavolonta, who is the special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division.

Persons with information regarding the case should call the FBI at 1-857-386-2000 or contact authorities online at the tips.fbi.gov website.