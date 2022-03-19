NYPD: Gunman Shoots Two Corrections Officers at Queens Bar

Two off-duty corrections officers were shot at a Queens bar early Saturday morning, New York City police said.

Police said the officers were shot at a bar on 101st Avenue in South Richmond Hill at around 1:30, WNBC reported. Police said the gunman had been kicked out of the Showtime Bar and Lounge but returned shortly afterward with a firearm and began shooting into the establishment from outside, WABC reported. The corrections officers, a 32-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, were inside.

“The 32-year-old woman was shot in the foot and the 31-year-old man was hit in the hand,” WABC wrote.

Corrections Officer Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio said in a statement that it does not appear the officers were the gunman’s intended targets, WNYW reported.

The pair was transported to Jamaica Hospital. The 31-year-old officer reportedly underwent surgery on his hand, WNYW noted.

Police are searching for the suspect, who remains on the loose.

New York City Department of Corrections Commissioner Louis Molina noted that both officers are in stable condition, according to WABC.

“We are praying for their speedy recovery, and we will do all that we can to ensure that our members of service receive the support they need and that justice is served,” he added.

The incident comes as crime rates have seen an alarming jump since Mayor Eric Adams (D) was sworn in on January 1. From the time of his swearing-in through March 13, overall crime is up 45.4 percent compared to the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s crime statistics show. Moreover, under the same time frame, shooting incidents have increased by 10.7 percent, and the number of shooting victims has jumped 9.5 percent compared to last year.