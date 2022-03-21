WATCH: Tesla Goes Airborne in Street Stunt; LAPD Offers $1,000 Reward

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is offering a $1,000 reward for information about the driver of a Tesla who soared into the air on a city street in a stunt early Sunday morning that went viral on social media — and hit two parked cars.

Video of the stunt showed a “flying” 2018 Tesla S-BLM racing up Baxter Street — one of the steepest roads in L.A. — and then going airborne before landing awkwardly, losing its front bumper as its front hood popped up and onlookers stood amazed.

New Flying Tesla Model S what do you think @elonmusk did he took launch mode little too serous? Also 2nd Tesla in space #tesla #models $TSLA #EV #ElonMusk #SpaceX IG video 🎥 Alex.Choi this happened after the Tesla meet pic.twitter.com/CDOT9jjbzw — Mahdiyar saberi (@MahdiyarSaberi) March 20, 2022

According to the Los Angeles Times, the daredevil Tesla also hit two parked cars and several trash cans.

Several other angles of the stunt and its aftermath were also shared online:

Another side view of the jump from Alex Chois Model S Plaid pic.twitter.com/V7uKZs4mP4 — Mahdiyar saberi (@MahdiyarSaberi) March 20, 2022

LAPD’s Central Traffic division shared a video of the stunt on YouTube.

The Times added:

The driver abandoned the Tesla and fled, police said. Detectives plan to contact the person who rented the Tesla to determine if he or she was the driver. The LAPD is offering $1,000 to anyone able to provide information that leads to the driver being identified. Those with tips on the hit-and-run are asked to contact Det. Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713 or at 31480@lapd.online. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at lacrimestoppers.org.

Teslas are known and loved by drivers for their rapid acceleration, because they have only one “gear” and no transmission.

Some models have a “launch mode,” otherwise known as “cheetah stance,” which makes the car’s acceleration even faster.

