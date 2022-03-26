VIDEO: Father, Son Shot at Car Wash During Fatal Ambush in Houston

Two suspects allegedly killed a man and shot his son Friday at a car wash in Houston, Texas, and police are asking for citizens’ help in the case.

Police officers arrived at the scene just before 10:00 p.m. on South Dairy Ashford Road, ABC 13 reported on Saturday.

“The man and his son were washing their pickup truck in one of the bays when two men wearing masks ambushed them and robbed them, according to police,” the outlet said.

The Houston Police Department shared a photo of several vehicles, including a law enforcement SUV, at the car wash and said Safe Houston and Westside officers were at the scene.

Safe Houston and Westside officers are on scene. 1 adult male deceased at the scene, second male transported in stable condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/W0zrSscA9e — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 26, 2022

Authorities said one suspect pistol whipped the son and as he tried to flee, the suspect shot him in his leg.

“Once that happened, the second suspect, also armed with a pistol, turned and shot the father in the car wash bay,” Cmdr. Michael Chaney told ABC 13.

The news came after Houston recorded over 100 homicides this year, Fox 26 reported March 17.

“Through March 16, there had been 103 homicides within Houston city limits. In comparison, there had been 91 through the same day last year,” the outlet said.

But according to a Houston police spokesperson, approximately 70 percent of homicides in 2022 were cleared, “Meaning, arrests have been made, there are warrants out for arrests, or there are grand jury referrals,” the report noted.

Meanwhile in January, law enforcement began searching for a suspect who allegedly shot three Houston police officers, Breitbart News reported at the time.

In the most recent shooting, officials pronounced the man deceased at the scene. The son, whose age was not immediately reported, was transported to a hospital.

Shooting/Homicide: S. Dairy Ashford @ Richmond. Male shot deceased at location. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 26, 2022

A witness told police they heard the shooting take place, and authorities are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

Anyone with additional information about the case was asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 713-222-TIPS.