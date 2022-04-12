New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described the suspect in Tuesday’s New York City subway attack as a black male, approximately 5′ 5″ tall, “with a heavy build,” and wearing a green “construction-type vest with a hooded sweatshirt.”

Breitbart News reported that the attack occurred just before 8:30 a.m. Initial reports said that five people were shot and numerous others injured.

As time passed, CNN noted New York City Fire Department (FDNY) spokesperson Amanda Farinacci indicated, “Eight people were shot and eight others were injured following a shooting at a Brooklyn subway.”

Watch as NYPD Executives and City and State Officials provide an update on the shooting incident in Brooklyn. https://t.co/xGGlDJ6UQI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

ABC News reports that the suspect allegedly used “a .380 handgun” to carry out the attack.

Commissioner Sewell said the shooter “donned what appeared to be a gas mask. He then took a canister out of his bag and opened it.” She indicated the subway train then filled with smoke and he opened fire.

A manhunt for the suspect is underway. The suspect is described as dangerous, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is urging New Yorker to be vigilant and use caution.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange