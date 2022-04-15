Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects who officials say shot a highly regarded community member during a carjacking on Sunday, leaving him in critical condition.

Philadelphia police said the shooting occurred in East Cheltenham Avenue’s 1400 block just before 5:00 a.m. after four men approached 27-year-old Raheem Bell, ordering him to surrender his 2015 Mercedes-Benz, KYW-TV reported. “They dragged the victim out of his vehicle and then shot him, according to police,” the outlet said.

Bell suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and the suspects made off with his car, WPVI noted. Bell was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, and medical professionals performed a surgery Sunday, according to the outlets.

“I was shocked because it’s common around here now with the shootings. They’ve been shooting left and right out here,” one man told KYW-TV.

Neighbor Rose Benoit echoed the sentiments while speaking with WPVI.

“It’s not the safest neighborhood. A lot happens here, but I know myself and the block captain, we’ve been really working on it,” Benoit stated.

Nneka Burnett, who serves as a block captain – meaning she works on the beautification and safety aspects of her neighborhood – spoke with WTFX about Bell.

“He has a beautiful family and comes from a wonderful home and we just want the violence to stop,” she said.

She added that she has known the victim since he was a boy.

“I watched him grow up. He’s a good, upstanding man. He’s a pillar in our community,” she explained. “Just this past Christmas, he did a toy drive for unfortunate families who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.”

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner spoke about Bell at a press conference this week, according to KYW-TV.

“He is a well-known member of the community, very active in the community, and also a volunteer with town watch,” Krasner said. “We will break with our tradition which is not to mention the name of the victim.”

Authorities said the four men may have been behind an attempted carjacking in the vicinity of Summerdale Avenue and Bridge Street shortly after taking Bell’s car by force, according to WPVI. Law enforcement said someone opened fire on a suspect, but no injuries were reported.

Another attempted carjacking took place in the 1400 block of Cheltenham Avenue, where a blue Honda was targeted, but investigators have not disclosed if the alleged attempted theft is tied to Sunday’s incidents, the outlet reports.

The license plate on Bell’s silver Mercedes is LFD-2466, and anyone with information regarding the incidents is urged to contact 215-686-TIPS (8477).