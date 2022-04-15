Authorities in Nassau County, Florida, said a suspect named Ivan Fox got into someone else’s truck outside a gas station while two young children were inside it.

However, the suspect apparently let the children out nearby because one of them spoke up during the tense moments, News 4 Jax reported Wednesday.

“That little girl was so brave,” noted K-9 Deputy Beth Smith. “She demanded that he let them out and demanded that she get her brother out.”

A photo showed Smith with K-9 Rogue who helped with the case and one social media user said, “When it comes to the children in her community or her personal life (k9 included) she’s never ever played around with the safety of the children’s life.”

“With it being her own family or closes friends. Or her community she’s an outstanding Woman,” the person added.

As to the recent incident, the suspect drove the vehicle to Georgia but was cut off by Charlton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and pursued back to Florida.

Nassau County deputies eventually deployed stop sticks and near the same gas station he drove into a ditch, then ran from the area.

K-9 Rogue got to work finding the suspect and even swam and tracked when the team entered water, eventually catching the man, who was arrested and charged with carjacking.

Following the incident, Smith expressed relief about how the situation turned out and praised the little girl’s actions.

“Honestly, aside from everything, she is the hero in this story. She has so much bravery just going and getting the kid out,” Smith told News 4 Jax.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office shared a picture of the girl and boy standing beside Smith and Rogue.

Social media users expressed joy at the outcome, one person writing, “So thankful that they are ok. Thank you NCSO for a job well done.”

“Happy to see all of their smiles!” another commented.