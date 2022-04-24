A man from Irvine, California, was charged in the stabbing deaths of a coworker and the coworker’s roommate in Anaheim, and is being held without bail.

“Ramy Hany Mounir Fahim, 26, is charged with two counts of murder, and two enhancements each of lying in wait, multiple murders, and the personal use of a deadly weapon,” NBC Los Angeles reported Friday, adding his arraignment is set for May 6.

Fahim allegedly stabbed coworker Griffin Cuomo, 23, then stabbed Cuomo’s roommate, Jonathan Bahm, 23, during an attack that happened inside their Katella Avenue apartment early Tuesday.

An Irvine, Calif. man has been charged with special circumstances murders after allegedly stabbing his co-worker,…

Cuomo and Fahim worked for an Orange County wealth management company, but it was not clear what led to the attack at the building near Angel Stadium.

In a social media post Wednesday, the Anaheim Police Department said it arrested Fahim:

Anaheim Police homicide detectives have arrested 26-year-old Irvine resident, Ramy Fahim on suspicion of murder. This…

Anaheim police officers found the bodies inside an apartment on the fifth floor. “What I can tell you it’s a pretty extensive crime scene with a lot of physical evidence,” explained Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer.

According to officials, several individuals called 911 about an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they found the two young men dead, a knife, and an injured person identified as Fahim.

A security guard encountered the suspect prior to the incident on the complex’s roof, according to prosecutors.

Video footage showed the outside of the apartment building and officers working inside a hallway:

Meanwhile, Fahim’s Honda Civic was found parked next to Angel Stadium.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Friday the 26-year-old was charged with special circumstances murders for the stabbings, adding, “The special circumstances of lying in wait and multiple murders make him eligible for the death penalty.”

26-year-old Man Charged with Special Circumstances Murders for Stabbing Co-worker, Co-worker's Roommate to Deathin…

It appeared to be an isolated incident, Carringer told NBC, but “what is still a mystery is motive.”

Some individuals at the scene told officials they were employees of Pence Wealth Management, who came to check on a coworker that had not shown up at the office.