VIDEO: Search for Killer Underway After Child Found Dead in Wisconsin

Officials began searching for a killer in Wisconsin once a 10-year-old was found dead after going missing Sunday evening.

Lily Peters was reported missing by her father, according to police in Chippewa Falls, ABC News said Monday.

She had been visiting at her aunt’s residence but did not return home and on Sunday night, authorities found Lily’s bicycle in the woods by a walking trail near her relative’s home.

Just after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Lily’s body was discovered in the woods near the trail, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm explained during a press conference.

“The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed this is the body of Lily Peters. At this point we are considering this a homicide investigation. We do not have anyone in custody and are continuing to follow up on multiple leads,” Kelm said in a social media post on the department’s Facebook page.

The department, along with assisting agencies, would continue working on the case and asked those with information to contact them and “maintain a state of vigilance as there may be a danger to the public,” he continued:

*********UPDATE FROM CHIEF KELM FROM THE 12:15PM PRESS CONFERENCE:Good afternoon and thank you for coming. My name is… Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Monday, April 25, 2022

Aerial video footage showed the trail between the girl’s home and her aunt’s home:

“I know that my kids loved her, they went sledding with her all the time. Anytime she was over, they were outside hanging out with her. She always seemed really happy. It’s just sad,” resident Shelby Machnik commented.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department told residents early Tuesday they might notice increased law enforcement presence at schools in the area.

“We will be increasing our patrol especially during drop-off and pick-up times,” the department said:

You may notice an increased law enforcement presence around our schools. We will be increasing our patrol especially during drop-off and pick-up times. Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Photos showed a memorial with handmade signs, teddy bears, flowers, and balloons, set up on a nearby bridge in remembrance of the little girl.

“Pray for Lily,” one sign read:

purple balloons, flowers and handmade signs here this morning on the bridge in memory of 10 y/o Lily Peters @WEAU13News pic.twitter.com/Va4AA8rLw8 — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) April 26, 2022

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Lilly Peters during this tragic time,” Kelm said Monday, urging anyone with tips to dial 715-726-7701 and choose option one.