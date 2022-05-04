VIDEO: Suspect Accused of Punching Elderly Woman on NYC Street

A suspect allegedly punched an Asian woman in Chelsea last week and authorities are still investigating the incident.

“The 68-year-old victim was crossing the street at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and West 19th Street around 8:50 a.m. April 24 when the male attacker suddenly comes up behind her,” the New York Post reported Monday.

When he got closer, the woman instantly turned around and began running away while holding her arm out to the side in what appeared to be an attempt to stop the individual.

As she ran toward a parked vehicle, the suspect, carrying a white bag, closed in and apparently punched her in the side. She then fell facedown on the pavement as the suspect fled the scene:

WANTED for an Assault in the v/o 9th Ave and West 19th St, the victim. #Queens @NYPD101pct on 4/24/22 @ 8:50 AM a 68-year-old Asian female, was crossing the street when unidentified male punched her and caused her to fall to the ground Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/vcOt9Mv9D9 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 3, 2022

The clip also showed a still image of the man, with dark hair and facial hair, walking down a street with a cup in his hand.

Stranger randomly punches Asian woman in caught-on-camera NYC attack https://t.co/V8IJiR3MBY pic.twitter.com/BY00NmkvuJ — New York Post (@nypost) May 3, 2022

The suspect reportedly did not say anything during the incident, according to police.

The NYPD Crime Stoppers video said there was a reward of up to $3500 and urged citizens with more information to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

Meanwhile, citizens’ fears of increasing crime in the area was the target of an initiative by Mayor Eric Adams (D) and NYPD officials, ABC 7 reported Monday.

The initiative came following a weekend that saw 11 shootings and 12 victims, the outlet said, adding the police force was stepping up manpower during the nighttime hours.

“We’re trying to use a lot of resources that we’ve never tapped for this before and use them in very different and creative ways,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters. “And we think that we’ve found a nice balance where we’ll be able to do that.”

In April, Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson agreed with Adams’ assertion that woke policies were to blame for rising crime.

He said, “Eric Adams is a guy who could fix this. I mean, he was a subway cop. He won the mayor’s race by talking about crime. The question is can he do it? I mean, I am skeptical.”

Per the recent incident, the victim was transported to a hospital suffering from bruised ribs and back pain and “The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the crime,” the Post article said.

Law enforcement continued looking for the suspect on Monday.