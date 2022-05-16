An illegal alien has been accused of killing a man during a drunk driving crash in Wichita, Kansas on Mother’s Day.

Alanso Garcia-Amaya, a 33-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence involuntary manslaughter last week for allegedly killing 42-year-old Don Kirk in a drunk driving crash.

According to police, Garcia-Amaya was drunk driving when he crashed into an SUV. Kirk was pulled over on the side of the road and standing behind his vehicle in front of the SUV following a collision involving the two vehicles.

The crash pinned Kirk between the two vehicles, leaving him dead on the scene.

Now, the Angel Family is grieving the loss of their loved one.

“I just couldn’t believe it … he went out of his way for that. He’s so fun, loving, he’s happy. He’d give you anything, anything he had,” Kirk’s sister Marva Sinclair told KSNW.

Kirk’s aunt, Helen Armstrong, described Kirk as a “goofball” who loved to make his family and friends laugh.

“He was always sending me pictures and texting me all the time. I talked to him three or four times a day,” Armstrong said.

Garcia-Amaya has been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on him so that if he is released at any time, he will be turned over to their custody for possible arrest and deportation.

