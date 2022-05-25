Authorities: Man Arrested over Fatal Hit-And-Run of Bicyclist in Arizona

Authorities in Arizona allege a 39-year-old man struck and killed a 60-year-old bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash in Buckeye over the weekend.

In an email to Breitbart News, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said the fatal crash occurred early Saturday morning when motorist Fernando Ramos, 39, allegedly struck 60-year-old bicyclist George Cooper on Jackrabbit Trail, near Beloat Road.

WSAZ reports Ramos was behind the wheel of a pickup truck at the time of the incident. The MCSO said the driver failed to administer aid before fleeing the scene, and Cooper was later pronounced dead at the crash site. Deputies were sent to the scene at about 6:10 a.m.

“Deputies were able to match the vehicle description provided by witnesses and made contact with Ramos in the area of Buckeye Road (MC85) at Dysart Road,” roughly ten miles from the scene of the accident, the MCSO said. Ramos allegedly admitted to striking a bicyclist.

“Ramos reportedly told them he didn’t see the bicycle until the last moment and couldn’t stop in time,” 3TV/CBS 5 reports, citing court documents. “According to the report, Ramos said he panicked following the collision and that’s why he drove away.”

Authorities said the speed limit was 45 miles per hour (MPH), and Ramos was traveling 60 mph, according to WSAZ. He was not under the influence.

He was arrested and booked on one count of hit and run involving death or injury and one count of reckless manslaughter. The MCSO “says Ramos previously served time for aggravated assault with a vehicle and has also been arrested in the past for DUI,” 3TV/CBS 5 notes.