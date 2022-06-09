Police: New York City Sidewalk Clobbering Kills 61-Year-Old Days Later

A New York City man died days after being slugged in the face outside of his Brooklyn home, and the homicide suspect remains on the loose, police say.

The caught-on-camera attack can be seen below. Warning: Distressing Content. Viewer Discretion is Advised:

@NYPDTips / Twitter

The New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Crime Stoppers said the brutal attack took place in the 200 block of Lexington Avenue in Brooklyn on May 25.

The victim, identified by police as 61-year-old Victor Vega, and the suspects were walking in the same direction outside of Vega’s home shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to the surveillance video and an NYPD release obtained by Breitbart News

Vega seems to hoist his right arm out behind the homicide suspect, who then cracks the victim in the face, causing him to tumble down to the pavement. Police said the punch rendered the man unconscious, and video of the aftermath appears to show the suspect rifling through Vega’s pockets before handing something to the second suspect. The duo then calmly walks away from the helpless victim.

After arriving on the scene, officers observed Vega had sustained head trauma, the NYPD said. He was subsequently conveyed “to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced deceased on Monday, May 30, 2022.”

A medical examiner ruled Vega’s death to be a homicide.

“Everything is being investigated,” a police source told the New York Daily News. “We don’t know if this was meant to be a robbery or when the victim fell unconscious, they decided to look through his pockets.”

As of Thursday evening, the NYPD had not arrested a suspect in the case. Vega’s death preceded another horrifying attack in Democrat Mayor Eric Adams’s New York City on June 5, where a man heaved a 52-year-old off a Bronx subway platform, breaking her collar bone, police said.

Crime rates have seen alarming spikes since Adams assumed office on New Year’s Day. The NYPD’s crime statistics show that from January 1 to June 5, the seven major felony offenses — including murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto — have risen a collective 38.4 percent compared to the same period in 2021.