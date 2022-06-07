WATCH: Man Hurls 52-Year-Old Woman off New York City Subway Platform

A shocking video shows the moment a man hurled a 52-year-old woman onto New York City subway tracks in a daytime attack on Sunday.

In a tweet, the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Crime Stoppers said the attack occurred around 4:40 p.m. at the Jackson Avenue and Westchester Avenue subway station in the Bronx.

The appalling video, released by the NYPD, shows the woman walking away from the wifebeater wearing man when he suddenly latches onto her from behind and heaves her like a rag doll. She slams on the platform before tumbling to the tracks below while the man begins to casually walk away, according to the footage.

Good Samaritans helped the woman to safety as no trains were entering the station, and she was subsequently transported to Lincoln Hospital with a broken collarbone and lacerations throughout her body, WABC reported. The New York Daily News notes that she is “believed to be homeless.”

Police have arrested Theodore Ellis, 30, for allegedly shoving the victim, though the charges he faces are not immediately known, WNBC noted.

“Ellis reportedly told police he was drunk at the time of the incident and ‘didn’t realize his strength’ when he tossed the woman off the platform,” according to WABC.

The incident comes as subway crimes in the Big Apple have made countless headlines in 2022. In January, a homeless man allegedly pushed 40-year-old Asian woman Michelle Go in front of a train to her death at the Times Square subway station mid-morning on January 15, Breitbart News reported.

In February, a hammer-wielding homeless man allegedly beat Nina Rothschild, a 57-year-old senior scientist with the New York City Health Department, as she entered a Queens subway station after a day of work. Rothschild was left with a fractured skull after being repeatedly clobbered with the hammer.

Also, in February, a career criminal allegedly smeared his own feces on a 43-year-old woman’s face because she reportedly ignored him when he tried to engage her in conversation.

Transit crime rates have seen an alarming jump under the watch of Democrat Mayor Eric Adams, who was sworn in on New Year’s Day. From January 1 through May 29, transit crime is up 53.6 percent when compared with the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s crime statistics show.