Florida’s Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that numerous arrests were conducted during an operation focusing on sexual predators.

“Operation Bad Apple” was performed alongside United States Marshals and was executed from March 28 until Friday, WESH reported.

“The operation had a primary focus, but not limited to; sexual offenders and sexual predators who have prior state or federal convictions for production, transmission, and/or possession of child pornography/sexual performance of a child; transmission of harmful material to a minor; or video voyeurism,” the sheriff’s office said in its press release.

Authorities also included mugshots of the suspects.