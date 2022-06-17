An 18-year-old man was reportedly charged in a pair of robberies after his mother spotted his face on a bulletin and notified Chicago law enforcement.

Trequan Jackson Young is facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and misdemeanor criminal damage to property following three different incidents, CWB Chicago said Thursday.

An image captured on a surveillance camera showed the suspect wearing blue flip-flops, grey pants, and a black and white jacket:

The outlet detailed the case:

The first robbery occurred on a Red Line train near 47th Street around 2:26 a.m. on June 6. Prosecutors said a 23-year-old man was riding home when four men, including Young, stood near him and one of the men asked to use his vape cigarette. The victim obliged, but the man refused to return the vape, and the entire group closed in on the victim when he asked for it. All four offenders began beating the victim in the face and patting him down for valuables, Steven Haamid, an assistant state’s attorney, said. One of the robbers took the victim’s wallet. The group continued to beat the man in the face as they tried to wrestle away his fanny pack, but the man refused to give it up. Haamid said the victim, who was bleeding from his face, hit the train’s emergency button and went to the conductor for help. While the victim waited on the platform, one of the offenders returned and lunged at him repeatedly with a knife, but the victim evaded the attack and was not stabbed, according to Haamid.

Law enforcement posted surveillance images of the suspects last week. Haamid added that Young was spotted wearing the black and white jacket.

“Young’s mother recognized him and notified the police, according to Haamid,” the CWB Chicago report said.

Per the CWB Chicago article, Young allegedly took part in another robbery on Saturday and was arrested Tuesday after snatching his girlfriend’s phone. His bail was set at $80,000.

Young had been out on a recognizance bond regarding a misdemeanor weapons charge; however, prosecutors reportedly dropped the charge.