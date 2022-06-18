VIDEO: Group Beats Man in Middle of Street in Chicago

A group reportedly knocked a man down in Lincoln Park, Chicago, as bystanders watched on Friday evening.

According to CWB Chicago, a clip showed a man shouting at a group across Clark Street, telling them to “run up” to him, the outlet reported Friday.

The man then said, “I got the pole on me, b*tch.” According to the website, “pole” is a word used to describe a gun.

Law enforcement received several reports about a group of teenagers attacking a man. However, officers were unable to locate the victim and witnesses claimed the group walked into the park.

Video footage appeared to show three young men beating the older man while one wearing grey pants kicked him in the head and then hit him again as traffic sped past.

The younger person fled moments before the older man got up off the pavement.

In February, approximately 75 percent of voters believed defunding police was a “major” or “minor” reason for the increasing violent crime across the nation, a Morning Consult/Politico poll showed.

Breitbart News reported at the time:

The survey results come as Democrats largely back away from the “Defund the Police” movement — polling and overall public sentiment have revealed that slashing police budgets in the name of “equity” and subsequent rising crime, usually in poorer and already vulnerable neighborhoods, is wildly unpopular with voters as the midterms approach. The Democrat Party, corporate media, and President Joe Biden, not including far-leftists like Rep. Cori Bush (D-MI), in recent weeks, have disowned the very movement they promoted during the summer of 2020 and the Black Lives Matter protests and riots. At the time, far-left activists demanded the defunding of police departments across the United States, with several big-city Democrat mayors and city councils capitulating to their demands.

Per the recent alleged incident, what happened prior to and between when the clips were recorded is unknown. However, a man claiming to be the victim said someone tried to take his wallet and later called his friends.

Meanwhile, 27 individuals were shot — five fatally — over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago, according to Breitbart News.