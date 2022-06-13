27 Shot Over Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-seven people were shot, five of them fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported that 16 people were shot in Chicago Friday into Saturday night alone; three of the victims succumbed to their wounds.

On Monday morning ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted the overall number of shooting victims for the weekend rose to 27, including two additional shooting fatalities, bringing the number of fatal weekend shootings to five.

One of the additional shooting fatalities was an individual who had been wounded in a Saturday afternoon drive-by.

The drive-by shooting left four injured, one critically, FOX News reported. The shooting victims, ages 24 to 42, were in an alley when someone opened fire on them.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times indicated one of the wounded individuals died.

The fifth shooting death of the weekend was discovered just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday, when officers found a 23-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound “in the 4200-block of South State Street.” He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Sun-Times observed that 267 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through June 12, 2022.

