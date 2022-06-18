WATCH: Upstate New York Police Pursuit Leads to Wild Wreck

Jaw-dropping footage captured the moment two suspects in an SUV violently crashed following a police chase in Rochester, New York.

The crash occurred in the late afternoon on Wednesday after New York State Police (NYSP) troopers, in concert with Rochester police officers, “attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of N. Goodman St and Central Park Ave” at around 4:30 p.m., the Rochester Police Department stated in a release.

State troopers pursued the vehicle after the driver failed to pull over, and after a short time, the SUV “struck a curb and flipped in the area of Bay St and N. Goodman,” the RPD said.

Local resident Chucky Naz’s Ring Doorbell camera caught the shocking crash on video, WROC reported. The footage shows the SUV taking a sharp right onto Naz’s street, clipping a vehicle in the adjacent lane, and flipping several times while continuing down the road.

It finally came to a rest in front of Naz’s residence. Video shows police swarming the vehicle with their guns drawn, and the two suspects were apprehended and transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, the RPD said.

Neighbor Sean Irizarry witnessed the wild wreck after coming home from work, WROC reported.

“And I heard some screeching, so I could hear the car accident, and I ran to the front of the driveway, and that when I (saw) the car flip over right in front of the driveway,” he said.

“It looked like a movie, like a scene from a movie,” he explained.

The RPD noted that the investigation led to the recovery of a “rifle loaded with 30 rounds and 9mm Ruger loaded with 8 rounds.”

Javar Marshall, 21, and Nasir Schifano, 19, are both charged with two counts of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony. Neither suspect is charged with evading police, according to online court records, and the police did not specify if the two were the pair involved in the accident. The RPD did not immediately respond when Breitbart News inquired about these specifics.

Online court records show that Marshall and Schifano have been arraigned and entered not guilty pleas. As of Saturday, the two were listed on the Monroe County Jail inmate roster.