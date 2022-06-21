Police in White Settlement, Texas, were pleasantly surprised when a citizen offered some welcome help to some officers on Saturday.

Two policemen responded to a stolen vehicle, but the situation quickly turned into a foot chase, Fox 4 reported Monday.

The suspect tried to flee, and a dash camera showed the moment he hopped out of the red vehicle that was reportedly stolen and ran from the scene with two officers in pursuit.

The White Settlement Police Department shared body cam footage on Sunday of the incident, showing the officers running across a grassy area and through a neighborhood:

We continue to recover fugitives and stolen cars from our Flock Safety System. On Saturday, two WSPD Officers responded to a stolen car in the area of 700 S. Cherry Lane. As the officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the bad guy bailed on foot and ran…. and ran… and ran some more… before Officer S. Brown and Corporal J. Porter were able to take him into custody. We got a little help from an unknown Good Samaritan who saw Corporal Porter running and offered him a ride… Corporal Porter took the man up on the offer and quickly arrived at the apprehension location. Whoever this man was…. a big thank you!!! Together, WSPD and our Community, we are strong. Great job in getting this guy off our streets with 4 charges (3 felonies and 1 misdemeanor). We were also able to return the car to the rightful owner. #WSPDTV #WSRocks #CanRunButCantHide Posted by White Settlement Police Department on Sunday, June 19, 2022

Temperatures were in the high 90s. and it was not long before Corporal Jon Porter began running out of energy. However, a man named Jimmy Davis saw what happened and rushed over to offer him a ride.

Porter jumped in, and the two made it to the scene just as Porter’s partner, Officer Samuel Brown, was slapping handcuffs on the suspect.

Joshua Taylor Brown was later charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of stolen credit card, and evading arrest.

“We were also able to return the car to the rightful owner,” the department’s social media post read.

According to Davis, he was simply doing what came naturally thanks to his career as a security guard, saying, “I did what I had to do, and I would do it again if I had to.”

Video footage showed the police chief honoring the helpful citizen:

The incident happened just months into Brown’s career as an officer. He was previously told in California that he would have to find another line of work.

“It’s a boring story. I was born with one arm,” he explained. However, that has not kept him from doing what he loves, saying in reference to the recent chase, “I was excited the whole time. I live for this kind of stuff.”