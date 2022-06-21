A man in Newberry County, South Carolina, was accused of using a stolen bulldozer in an act of revenge.

On June 9, officials with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office responded to Jollystreet Road, where deputies spotted a bulldozer sitting on top of a shed, WIS 10 News reported Monday.

In a social media post, the law enforcement agency said its tracks were still moving, but a deputy got on the bulldozer, took it out of gear, and switched the engine off.

It was determined the bulldozer had been stolen from a construction site and driven to the residence, the post continued:

The bulldozer was aimed in the direction of the house, which caused extensive damage to the side porch, a carport, and then a block shed at the rear of the house. Sheriff Foster said, “Investigators collected forensic evidence that developed the suspect for this isolated crime.”