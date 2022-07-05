A GoFundMe has been launched to help a two-year-old boy who lost both of his parents in the horrific Highland Park shooting on July 4.

Launched Tuesday, the GoFundMe has already raised more than $1.7 million and continues to grow as more and more people learn of Aiden McCarthy’s unfortunate predicament.

On Monday, July 4, a gunman opened fire on innocent people attending the Independence Day parade, killing six people and wounding 24 others. Two of the six murdered were Irina and Kevin McCarthy, parents of two-year-old Aiden, who was also attending the parade when the shots broke out. According to CBS Chicago, a woman carried Aiden to safety in a nearby parking garage until a couple, Greg and Dana Ring, dropped him off at the local fire station. Per the GoFundMe page:

At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents. Aiden will be cared for by his loving family and he will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan. He is surrounded by a community of friends and extended family that will embrace him with love, and any means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows. On behalf of his family, and with their permission, I am establishing this fundraiser to support him and the caregivers who will be tasked with raising, caring for, and supporting Aiden as he and his support system embark on this unexpected journey.

Authorities have since placed Aiden with his grandparents and his mental state in the wake of the horrific tragedy remains unknown. People all across the country have donated to the GoFundMe while offering their condolences.

“There are no words to express the emotion I feel for this child and the loss of his loving parents. I hope these donations help him create a future his parents should have seen,” said one user. “This is just tragic and so horrible, may the love of his grandparents and the memory of his parents guide him to a wonderful life.”