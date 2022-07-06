Police: Man Arrested with Molotov Cocktails Near U.S. Capitol Building

FILE - This Dec. 12, 2012, file photo shows the state capitol building in Lansing, Mich. Michigan's tax revenues this fiscal year will plummet between $3.1 billion and $3.6 billion below prior estimates due to the coronavirus pandemic, economists said Thursday, May 14, 2020, and are projected to fall billions …
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File
Nick Gilbertson

The U.S. Capitol Police (USPC) say they have arrested a man who had a pair of Molotov cocktails a short distance from the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday.

At around 3:30 p.m., the individual was taken into custody on Massachusetts Avenue to the west of North Capitol Street, the USCP said in a tweet. The arrest location appears to be several blocks north, or northwest, of the capitol building based on the agency’s description of the area.

“There is no indication this was related to the Capitol, Members of Congress, or any protests,” the USCP added. A photo was shared in the tweet, showing what looks to be a broken bottle of alcohol with a rag sticking out of the opening.

Further details are unavailable at the moment, but more information will come to light in a press release this evening, according to the agency.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.