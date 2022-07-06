Police: Man Arrested with Molotov Cocktails Near U.S. Capitol Building

The U.S. Capitol Police (USPC) say they have arrested a man who had a pair of Molotov cocktails a short distance from the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday.

At around 3:30 p.m., the individual was taken into custody on Massachusetts Avenue to the west of North Capitol Street, the USCP said in a tweet. The arrest location appears to be several blocks north, or northwest, of the capitol building based on the agency’s description of the area.

USCP officers arrested a man with two Molotov cocktails around 3:30 p.m. along Massachusetts Avenue, west of North Capitol Street. There is no indication this was related to the Capitol, Members of Congress, or any protests. More details to come in a news release this evening. pic.twitter.com/OuEXgFGfCc — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 6, 2022

“There is no indication this was related to the Capitol, Members of Congress, or any protests,” the USCP added. A photo was shared in the tweet, showing what looks to be a broken bottle of alcohol with a rag sticking out of the opening.

Further details are unavailable at the moment, but more information will come to light in a press release this evening, according to the agency.