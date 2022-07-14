Police in San Jose, California, uncovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods in an underground bunker at a homeless encampment this week.

Built into the side of the creek, the bunker reportedly had “dozens of power tools, construction equipment, and three shotguns accompanied by boxes of ammunition,” according to Fox News.

Police discovered the bunker at the homeless encampment following an investigation into a nearby burglary at Sprigg Electric. The bunker was well maintained and even included electricity, which police believed was illegally plugged into another source. The five individuals arrested were reportedly living inside the bunker and using it as a hideout.

“Officers found the bunker — a living area built into the side of the creek bed. Five of the individuals were living in that bunker and utilizing it as a hideout,” Officer Aponte told CBS News.

“It’s completely an illegal site — dangerous, hazardous to the health of the people attempting to live in that location. And it was invisible to common eye,” he added.

No, this is not an episode of Hoarders. It’s $100K worth of stolen goods, guns, & power tools. Thanks to the smart policing of our patrol officers, 6 arrests were made and the items returned to the theft victims. https://t.co/ZN2qT2eZFi — San Jose Police Officers' Association (@ProtectSanJose) July 14, 2022

Today Patrol Officers continued to conduct follow up on a commercial burglary incident that occurred yesterday. The investigation led them to a homeless encampment in the area of Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Dr. Here’s what they recovered from an underground bunker: pic.twitter.com/LApVW3WWn6 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 12, 2022

Though the stolen goods have since been returned to the original owners, local residents expressed fear that similar bunkers exist throughout the city.

“I imagine there are probably several more places like that around town, with just how frequently tools in specific are being taken from construction sites,” resident Ashley King told ABC7.

“To see weapons like that, rifles, stuff that could do damage, serious damage,” she added. “Weapons that could hurt anybody, especially children, from far away, with precision… That is just so incredibly disturbing.”