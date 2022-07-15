WATCH: Philadelphia Man Being Robbed Fights Off Armed Suspects

Video footage showed tense moments on a Philadelphia street when a man being robbed decided to fight back.

The Philadelphia police released a clip Tuesday of the incident that happened near East Cheltenham Avenue and Erdick Street on Monday, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Now, officials are asking for help with more information relating to the incident, police said in the post on YouTube:

In the footage, a man wearing a blue shirt fought with the first suspect. But when the pair hit the ground, another suspect exited a nearby SUV and approached while holding a gun, according to authorities.

“The victim managed to wrestle a firearm away from offender #1 just as offender #2 began firing shots from his own firearm, striking the victim two times,” law enforcement said.

The victim apparently shot at the second suspect and hit him once. The suspects then returned to the SUV and fled the area.

Following the incident, the man in the blue shirt was taken to a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and ankle, per the NBC article.

State police and Philadelphia police in June reportedly increased their presence in areas where crime has plagued residents:

Meanwhile, two brothers, aged 14 and ten, suspected of being involved in the death of a senior citizen in Philadelphia, turned themselves in, according to Breitbart News:

James “Simmie” Lambert, 73, was allegedly murdered by a group of young adolescents “on June 24 at around 2:38 p.m. in the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue, according to the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD),” Breitbart News reported on Saturday. Surveillance video suggests the suspects used a traffic cone to attack the victim.

In addition, ten people were shot, two fatally, on Monday in Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia, according to Breitbart News.

“The Philadelphia Controller’s Office points out there have been 283 homicide victims in the city year-to-date, 252 of whom were shot to death,” the outlet said.