Report: Carjacker Targets Off-Duty Officer’s Vehicle in Chicago

A woman was reportedly carjacked at gunpoint recently and Chicago police revealed she was an off-duty officer.

CWB Chicago reported Friday:

The 46-year-old woman had just parked her black Lexus RC coupe and was getting out when the hijacker approached her from behind in the 1500 block of South Wabash around 1:23 a.m., according to a CPD spokesperson. The hijacker displayed a gun and demanded the woman’s keys. She complied, and he headed south in her car. CPD said the victim was not injured.

The woman worked as an officer in a west suburb. However, she was off-duty when the incident occurred.

When it comes to carjackings in Chicago, a disturbing number of young people have been involved, Fox 32 reported in June.

The youngest carjacking suspect police in Chicago made contact with was 11 years old, the outlet noted.

“The average carjacker is 15 to 25 years old and frequently, they found out its not their first time being caught in a stolen ride,” the outlet said:

“From January through June 20 of 2021, there were 756 carjackings in Cook County. For that same time period this year, there’s been 834 carjackings,” the report continued.

In February, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) tied the city’s wave of carjackings to schools being shut down at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

She claimed:

Having talked to states attorneys who are dealing with these cases in juvenile court and others, a lot of parents went to work during the day thinking their teenagers were logged on for remote learning only to find something else. And I ask, ‘is there some new market for stolen cars?’ and unfortunately, the answer was no, that for many of these kids, some of whom had no prior involvement in the criminal justice system this was pure boredom.

Per the CWB Chicago report, the suspect was described as a black man with medium-length dreadlocks. His height was approximately 5 feet, four inches tall.

The outlet also noted that “As of July 9, there had been 845 hijackings in Chicago this year. That’s up from 806 at the same time last year, 503 at the same time in 2020, and 264 in 2019.”

Meanwhile, 21 individuals were shot over the weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago, seven of whom died, Breitbart News reported Monday.